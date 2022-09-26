MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00147814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00278508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00758249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00603512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

