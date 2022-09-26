MIR COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,058.90 or 1.09875484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00058358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064623 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

