Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,174 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

