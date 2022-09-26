Mist (MIST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75,393.00

Mist (MIST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and $75,393.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mist’s official website is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

