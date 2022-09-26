Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 269 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 269 ($3.25).

A number of research firms have commented on MAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.52. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.80 ($3.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £905.63 million and a PE ratio of 541.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

