Mobius Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (MOBI)

Mobius (MOBI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Mobius has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mobius has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $57,675.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobius coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ launch date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,794,113 coins. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle.”

