Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $453.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

