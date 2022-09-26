Modex (MODEX) Price Hits $0.0913 on Major Exchanges

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Modex coin can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modex has a total market cap of $13.38 million and $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modex has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Modex

Modex is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

