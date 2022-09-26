Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCOR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.92.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.50. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares in the company, valued at $236,501,646.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

