Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

