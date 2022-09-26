Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Stock analysts at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of MONRF opened at $40.44 on Monday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

