Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,928.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018579 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.