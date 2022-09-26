Monero Market Cap Hits $2.57 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $141.26 or 0.00748144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,881.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00149449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00603522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00604329 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,179,242 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.