Monero Reaches Market Cap of $2.75 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $151.52 or 0.00749267 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00273756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00591172 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00258278 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,179,669 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

