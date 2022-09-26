MoneySwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $210,568.00 (MSWAP)

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One MoneySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoneySwap has a market cap of $669,933.00 and $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoneySwap Coin Profile

MoneySwap launched on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MoneySwap is www.moneyswap.io. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

