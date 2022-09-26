Moola 1-Day Volume Tops $6,588.00 (AXPR)

Moola (AXPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Moola has a market cap of $783,528.56 and $6,588.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moola coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moola has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,071.64 or 1.09905668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00058218 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064515 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Moola Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The Reddit community for Moola is https://reddit.com/r/aXpire. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moola should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moola using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

