Moon Nation Game Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Moon Nation Game has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 315,746,328 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

