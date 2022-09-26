Moonpot (POTS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Moonpot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.75 million and $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonpot has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

