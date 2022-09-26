Moonpot Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,087.00 (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonpot has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonpot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot launched on July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.