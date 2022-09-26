moonwolf.io (WOLF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52,953.39

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, moonwolf.io has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. moonwolf.io has a total market capitalization of $52,953.39 and approximately $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One moonwolf.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

moonwolf.io Profile

moonwolf.io (WOLF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io.

moonwolf.io Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WolfCoin is an alterative crypto currency with a block time of 300 seconds and running off the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as moonwolf.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade moonwolf.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy moonwolf.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

