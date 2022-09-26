Morgan Stanley Cuts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

