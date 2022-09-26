Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $94.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

ES opened at $86.85 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

