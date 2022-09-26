Morgan Stanley Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $335.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $392.67 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.41 and its 200 day moving average is $409.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

