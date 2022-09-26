Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.17.

NYSE:SR opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

