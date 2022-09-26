Morgan Stanley Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CNP opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.