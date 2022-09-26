Morgan Stanley Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $94.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.85 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Eversource Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,587,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,558,000 after purchasing an additional 181,593 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 187,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

