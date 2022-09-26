Morgan Stanley Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.17.

SR opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

