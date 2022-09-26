Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.73 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00059380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005697 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065361 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

