Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

