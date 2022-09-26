Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) 1-Day Volume Hits $83,091.00

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $7.33 million and $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00012911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 coins. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

