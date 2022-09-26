Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00013601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,745 coins. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

