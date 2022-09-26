MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Reaches $0.0025

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $136,934.22 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011062 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,477,620 coins and its circulating supply is 55,271,374 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
