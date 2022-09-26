Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) CEO Joffe Selwyn Sells 33,306 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

