MP3 Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, MP3 has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. MP3 has a market capitalization of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MP3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MP3 Coin Profile

MP3 launched on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MP3’s official website is mp3finance.com.

MP3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MP3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MP3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

