MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €223.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

MTX opened at €153.35 ($156.48) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €181.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €152.80 ($155.92) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

