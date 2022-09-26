MultiVAC (MTV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $974,883.00

MultiVAC (MTV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MultiVAC has a market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $974,883.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac. The Reddit community for MultiVAC is https://reddit.com/r/MultiVAC_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes.The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases.”

