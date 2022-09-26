Multiverse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $284,575.00 (AI)

Multiverse (AI) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Multiverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Multiverse has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Multiverse Profile

Multiverse’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official website is multiverse.ai.

Buying and Selling Multiverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

