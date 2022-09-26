Munch Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Munch Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Munch Token has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Munch Token has a market cap of $420,229.00 and approximately $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Munch Token Coin Profile

Munch Token launched on April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Munch Token is munchtoken.com. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Munch Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Munch Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Munch Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

