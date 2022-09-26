Mute Price Down 10% Over Last Week (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Mute coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mute has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mute has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mute Profile

Mute launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Mute is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

