My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004709 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.01665224 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036443 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

