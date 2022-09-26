NAFTY Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.26 Million (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One NAFTY coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAFTY Coin Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAFTY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAFTY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAFTY using one of the exchanges listed above.

