Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Capitalization Tops $429,582.89

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $429,582.89 and $22,980.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous.The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

