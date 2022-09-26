Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NSSC opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

