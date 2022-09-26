Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.