Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

