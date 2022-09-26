Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $40.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

