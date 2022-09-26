Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019145 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,505,330 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

