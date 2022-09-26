Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,473,680 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

