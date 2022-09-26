NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0393 on Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. NEM has a market capitalization of $353.66 million and $9.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

