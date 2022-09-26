Neoteric Price Up 170% Over Last Week (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $46,943.47 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neoteric Profile

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Neoteric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neoteric using one of the exchanges listed above.

